O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Shares Up 0.3%

O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.27 and last traded at $25.19. Approximately 2,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.