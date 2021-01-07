OST 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, OST has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.59 or 0.00296031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.31 or 0.02752480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About OST

OST (OST) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

