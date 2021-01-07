Own (CHX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $465,969.00

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Own token can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Own has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $465,969.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Own has traded 35.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Own alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

About Own

Own is a token. Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is owndata.network . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . Own’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

Own Token Trading

Own can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Own Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Own and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.