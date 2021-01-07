OWNDATA 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $184.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One OWNDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $610,103.17 and approximately $184.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004546 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00030750 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00020958 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002853 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 73.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002749 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

