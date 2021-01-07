Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Shares Down 6.9%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.90. 1,265,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,367,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $10.89 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

