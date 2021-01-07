Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of OXFD traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.94. The company had a trading volume of 758,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,373. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.17. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 78.9% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the second quarter valued at $372,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter valued at $454,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

