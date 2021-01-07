Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,160 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 447.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 845,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 690,604 shares during the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth about $3,539,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 21.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OXFD traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,779,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

