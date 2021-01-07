PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $268,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
