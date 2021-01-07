PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.71.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $95.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the third quarter worth $1,010,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $268,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 101.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 279,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,801,000 after buying an additional 140,723 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

