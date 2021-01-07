Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) Shares Up 4.5%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $29.41. Approximately 636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:HERD) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 46.54% of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

