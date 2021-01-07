Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.20 and last traded at $51.38. 55,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTNQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter.

