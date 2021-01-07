Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Shares Down 0.4%

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnÃ¶Bar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers.

