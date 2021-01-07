PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Up 5.3%

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.18 and last traded at $42.01. 1,047,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,442,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.88.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.18.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $241,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,062,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 774,286 shares of company stock worth $32,404,485. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 5,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

