Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.25

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1684727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 18.72 and a quick ratio of 16.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF)

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

