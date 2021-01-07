Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $410.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $363.72 and last traded at $363.11. 1,385,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,238,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $345.28.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.03.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.36 and a 200-day moving average of $265.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

