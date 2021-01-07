Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.65 and last traded at $98.36. 216,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 224,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.07.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Get Palomar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.27.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $53,166.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $401,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,788,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 70.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,820,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 23.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $911,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.