Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,550.00

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) (LON:PIN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and last traded at GBX 2,544.90 ($33.25), with a volume of 184361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,480 ($32.40).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,371.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 26.42 and a current ratio of 26.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Pantheon International PLC (PIN.L) Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

