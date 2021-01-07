Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month High at $2,555.00

Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,555 ($33.38) and last traded at GBX 42.91 ($0.56), with a volume of 3709116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.90 ($0.53).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.61. The company has a market capitalization of £247.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60.

About Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources Plc (PANR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.