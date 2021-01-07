Pantos 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,605.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $45,605.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00108770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.00444695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231798 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051187 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

