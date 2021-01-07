Pantos (PAN) Price Up 1.3% This Week

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Pantos token can currently be purchased for $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $47,102.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pantos has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00116915 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.00478648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00237132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015884 BTC.

Pantos Token Profile

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,169 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

