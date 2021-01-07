PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $178.90

PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.90 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 178.90 ($2.34), with a volume of 2634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.70 ($2.26).

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 164.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.55.

About PAO NOVATEK (NVTK.L) (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

