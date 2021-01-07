Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $91.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.76.

PZZA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.31. 5,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,027. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.26, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.41.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Papa John’s International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

