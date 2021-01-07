Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Stephens

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price target raised by Stephens from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.86, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.41. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

