Pareto Securities Upgrades SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) to “Buy”

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske lowered SalMar ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get SalMar ASA alerts:

SALRF remained flat at $$57.00 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. SalMar ASA has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SalMar ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SalMar ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.