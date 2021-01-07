PARSIQ Price Tops $0.54 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $56.21 million and $1.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00030143 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00020912 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002823 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002732 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Token Profile

PARSIQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

