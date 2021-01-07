PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004823 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00032487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020716 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002686 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002539 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ Token Trading

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.