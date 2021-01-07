Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) PT Raised to $17.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $447.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.61 million. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,157,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,474,000 after buying an additional 14,976,772 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $18,615,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $20,154,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 24.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,779,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

