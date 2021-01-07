Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 16.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price was up 16.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.14. Approximately 4,953,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,366,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Specifically, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,027,036 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PRTY shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

The firm has a market cap of $900.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $533.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.