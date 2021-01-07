Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) (LON:PFP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.46. Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 2,194,475 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pathfinder Minerals Plc (PFP.L) Company Profile

Pathfinder Minerals Plc, a natural resource company, focuses on mining heavy mineral sands in Mozambique, southern Africa. The company intends to mine for minerals, including ilmenite, rutile, and zircon. It holds interests in mining concession licenses that cover approximately 32,000 hectares of land on the Indian Ocean coast of the Zambezia province of Mozambique.

