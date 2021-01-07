Patron (PAT) Hits Market Cap of $2.53 Million

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Patron has a market cap of $2.53 million and $8,623.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 43.5% against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDAX and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00112936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00462572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00227523 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00055995 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, YoBit, CoinBene, Exrates, Hotbit, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.