PAXEX (PAXEX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a market capitalization of $6,797.60 and $7.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.70 or 0.00421585 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000209 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

