Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $244.04 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $244.04 million and approximately $252.36 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene, Crex24 and CoinPlace. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

Paxos Standard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, P2PB2B, MXC, C2CX, BCEX, TOKOK, BitMart, Bitrue, KuCoin, Kyber Network, Crex24, CoinBene, Coinbit, ABCC, Coinall, ZB.COM, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bit-Z, DDEX, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, BitMax, Gate.io, CoinEx, CoinPlace, Sistemkoin, Iquant, DigiFinex, BW.com, OKEx, BigONE, OKCoin, HitBTC, Bitfinex, CoinExchange, WazirX, Binance, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

