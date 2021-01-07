PayBX (AXPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One PayBX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00041637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00299280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,098.01 or 0.02773021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012590 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX is a token. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

