PAYCENT (PYN) Trading Down 44.8% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $87,557.97 and $126.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAYCENT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00024375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00109934 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.89 or 0.00446319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.00239901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00053231 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAYCENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAYCENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.