Payfair (PFR) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 52% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One Payfair token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Payfair has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $30,745.49 and $1,655.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.00301142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.02 or 0.02750239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012734 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Payfair is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

