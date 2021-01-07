Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.72 and last traded at $196.48. 333,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 492,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

