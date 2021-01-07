Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $196.72 and last traded at $196.48. 333,056 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 492,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.16.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $72,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,770,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,082,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total value of $8,158,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,245,301.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 446,035 shares of company stock valued at $81,115,746 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paylocity by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after acquiring an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,524,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2,191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 107,699 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paylocity by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.
