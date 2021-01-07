PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $52.50

PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.69), with a volume of 102139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.18. The firm has a market cap of £31.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80.

About PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL PLC (PCIP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.