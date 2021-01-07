Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) Sets New 1-Year High at $710.00

Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.28) and last traded at GBX 697.60 ($9.11), with a volume of 56054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671.80 ($8.78).

Several research firms have commented on PSON. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 520 ($6.79) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 665.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 581.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

