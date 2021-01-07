Peculium (PCL) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Peculium has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Peculium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and HitBTC. Peculium has a market cap of $2.75 million and $8,818.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00317860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00033532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,072.16 or 0.02793841 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012938 BTC.

About Peculium

Peculium (PCL) is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Peculium Token Trading

Peculium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

