Peercoin (PPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,828.00

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Peercoin has traded 52.1% higher against the dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and $109,828.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NeosCoin (NEOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00037521 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,693,468 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

