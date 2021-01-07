Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.14

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $6,645,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
