Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.14

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.14 and last traded at $62.54, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 120.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 310,837 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $6,645,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.