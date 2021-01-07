People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,272,000 after buying an additional 4,391,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,791,000 after buying an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,949,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,957,000 after buying an additional 736,796 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after buying an additional 483,734 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. People’s United Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

