People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Price Target Raised to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s previous close.

PBCT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 159,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.