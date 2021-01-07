PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 21.6% Higher This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $143,594.25 and $114.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012308 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001606 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00027274 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,500,476 coins and its circulating supply is 41,292,780 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

