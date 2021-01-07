Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 151,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 89,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.21.

About Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of container vessels worldwide. As of May 18, 2020, it owned and operated 4 Aframax tanker vessels and 1 Panamax container vessel. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

