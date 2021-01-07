Perlin (PERL) Price Tops $0.0267 on Major Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 7th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Perlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00107576 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00440061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00242010 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00051442 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 tokens. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.