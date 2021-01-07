Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.20. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 12,107 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
