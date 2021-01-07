Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.20. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 12,107 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 283,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 73,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.