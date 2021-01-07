Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $207.03

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.03 and traded as high as $210.00. Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) shares last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 16,968 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.89.

In other news, insider Sarah Mace bought 9,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77). Also, insider Deborah Rees acquired 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £9,989.82 ($13,051.76). Insiders acquired a total of 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,129 over the last ninety days.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

