Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 7.5%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.24 and last traded at $35.05. 1,509,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,241,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Personalis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.87.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $81,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,932.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llp Abingworth sold 81,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,218,529.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,418. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 7.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Personalis by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 607.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

