Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Trading 7.5% Higher

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $26.00. 2,006,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,133,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Perspecta alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSP. Jana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 12,799,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,615 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the second quarter worth about $56,771,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 86.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 735,059 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 52.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,913,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after acquiring an additional 654,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perspecta by 47.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,656,000 after acquiring an additional 576,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Perspecta Company Profile (NYSE:PRSP)

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.