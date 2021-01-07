Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) (LON:PET) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.05 and traded as low as $2.65. Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 14,463,025 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.05.

Petrel Resources Plc (PET.L) Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14, 10% interest in the Frontier License 11/18, and 100% interest in the Licence Option 16/24, which are located in the Atlantic Porcupine Basin, Ireland.

